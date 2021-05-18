SASKATOON -- Starting Wednesday, the Saskatoon Tribal Council will start taking walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic at SaskTel Centre has been vaccinating based on appointments.

That will change with the number of doses supplied to the clinic set to increase.

The clinic will run five days a week starting at 9:30 a.m. until its daily allotment of 300 doses is used up.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand says people should be prepared to wait in line.

The clinic will be following vaccination guidelines for age and will be administering only first doses until further direction is given on second dose eligibility.

Appointments already made won't be affected by the addition of walk-ins.