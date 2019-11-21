SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon has finalized an eight-year deal with Loraas Recycle for curbside recycling services, starting Jan. 1 2020.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Loraas Recycle to deliver a successful recycling program and to offer the levels of service the City and its residents have come to expect,” Russ Munro, director of water and waste operations, said in a news release.

The City will also maintain its contract with Cosmopolitan Industries through 2023, the release says.

While the contractors providing the service will remain the same, there will be significant changes to how residential recycling works in Saskatoon:

Black plastics such as takeout containers and disposable coffee cup lids will not be allowed.

Polycoat products such as paper coffee cups and beverage cups will not be allowed.

The Curbside Residential Recycling rate will increase to $7.38 per household per month in 2020 and $7.47 in 2021 pending City Council approval.

The Multi-Unit Residential Recycling rate will increase to $3.71 per household per month in 2020 and $3.86 in 2021 pending City Council approval.

The city attributes the changes, which take effect Jan. 1, to increased pressures and shifts in the global recycling market.

“An ideal scenario would have us accepting all recyclable material and maintaining the rates for our residents, but unfortunately the market is dictating otherwise,” Munro said in the release.

The program will continue to have bi-weekly collection year-round and have the same collection routes and days in 2020.

City administration expects to present a report to the Standing Policy Committee of Environment, Utilities and Corporate Services on Dec. 2.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article included incorrect information regarding Tetra Pak containers in the recycling program. Tetra Pak's are accepted in the blue bins.