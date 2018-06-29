

CTV Saskatoon





A crash north of Elrose, Sask., has prompted a response from STARS ambulance.

The air ambulance service tweeted just before 5 p.m. Friday a helicopter had been dispatched to an emergency call in the west-central Saskatchewan area.

Details on the collision are so far sparse, but Rosetown RCMP are also responding.

According to Mounties, the crash occurred on Highway 4.

All lanes of traffic in both directions have since been closed, police said in a news release.

RCMP are not yet sure when the lanes will re-open.