Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
STARS dispatched to serious crash near Humboldt
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 1:22PM CST
Pictou District RCMP are asking the public for information about a home invasion in Priestville, N.S. on Friday.
SASKATOON -- STARS Air Ambulance has been dispatched to a crash near Humboldt.
Highway 5 is closed in both directions just west of the city due to a serious crash, RCMP said in a news release.
A detour has been set up but motorists should expect detours, RCMP say.
Drivers are also asked to be careful around emergency workers on the highway.