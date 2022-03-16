STARS called to crash north of Saskatoon

File photo. File photo.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who's a war criminal, and who gets to decide?

President Joe Biden on Wednesday flatly called Russia's Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal' for the unfolding onslaught in Ukraine, where hospitals and maternity wards have been bombed. But declaring someone a war criminal is not as simple as just saying the words. There are set definitions and processes for determining who' a war criminal and how they should be punished.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London