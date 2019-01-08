

Francois Biber, CTV Saskatoon





It’s set to be a monumental year for Saskatchewan’s STARS Air Ambulance service.

After signing a 10-year extension with the provincial government late in 2018 to shore up funding for the organization, STARS now awaits the first of three Airbus H145 aircrafts and a new landing pad atop the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

The new fleet will feature three Airbus H145’s over the next five years; the first one is expected to be delivered this summer at a cost of $13 million, footed by the provincial government.

“It just looks amazing and we cannot wait to be able to provide that level of service for our patients,” said Cindy Seidl, provincial director of operations for STARS.

While the new Airbus is slightly slimmer than the AW139, it’s still bigger than the BK117 and can accommodate up to two patients at a time. However, Seidl said, the new aircraft can only carry one patient if they require emergency medical treatment as both the flight nurse and the paramedic on board would be working in tandem.

The reason STARS is switching to the H145 is to streamline the fleet across the chapters in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Right now the three bases all operate different aircrafts so the move to have the H145 consistent across all bases would alleviate some costs associated with training, and flexibility of service.

Seidl explained if by chance all the STARS pilots in Saskatoon went down with an illness, the closest pilots trained for the current AW139 aircraft would come from Edmonton, Alta., about 525 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

“It allows us to go to one common aircraft and one fleet which allows for cost-saving in regards to training, the ability to move staff around and increases our flexibility to respond within the three provinces,” Seidl said.

New helipad at children’s hospital

With the opening of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital on Oct. 1 2019, comes a helicopter landing pad with direct elevator access to the emergency department.

Seidl says ever since STARS set up in Saskatoon in 2012, there have been ongoing discussions about the need for a helipad at the new hospital. Despite the changing fleet, Seidl said this new aircraft is actually lighter than the AW139, and the landing pad is expected to support the new choppers.

Currently STARS has two landing locations in Saskatoon. For patients heading to St. Paul’s Hospital, the helicopter lands at the Airport Road hangar and an ambulance takes the patient the rest of the way.

For patients needing to go to Royal University Hospital, the helicopter lands at Innovation Place and ambulance transports the patient the rest of the way.