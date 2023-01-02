STARS ambulance, RCMP attend three-vehicle collision on Sask. highway

Northbound traffic on Highway 11 at the town of Osler was shut down Sunday night following a three-vehicle collision.

STARS air ambulance were dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson. They transported one patient to RUH, arriving at about 6:15 p.m.

The Osler Fire Department notified the public that they had set up detours on the highway by about 8:30 p.m.

An RCMP collision analyst investigated, according to a news release. There is no further information available about injuries at this time.

The highway was cleared by around 2 a.m., according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

More details to come…