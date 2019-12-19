SASKATOON -- STARS Air Ambulance pilots will be able to conduct more night missions thanks to training and four new night vision goggles paid for by a $100,000 donation from the Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation (CDC).

"It helps us to be able to provide safe care at night,” said Cindy Seidl, provincial director of operations with STARS. The goggles will allow pilots to land on fields or roads at night.

"We see that STARS makes a difference in people’s lives. Families, and keeping them together," said Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, a member of the CDC the board of directors.

"They provide a service that we never had 20, 30, 40 years ago. It actually prevents people from being in a negative situation, and we’re really proud to support a great organization that is really making a difference."

Wendy Beauchesne, vice president of STARS, said such donations inspire the spirit of innovation.

“Initially STARS was the first civilian operator in Canada to start flying with night vision goggles, and then later on the first to carry blood on board the helicopters. What’s next?"