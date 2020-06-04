SASKATOON -- Some changes are coming to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

Starting June 22 the Monday edition will be online only. Printed copies will still be published Tuesday through Saturday.

The move is to cut costs, according to owner Postmedia. The money saved from not printing on this traditionally low-revenue day will come from production, print and distribution expenses.

Three production jobs will be affected.

The subscription price won't change.

The same move is also being made at the Regina Leader-Post.