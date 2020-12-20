SASKATOON -- A series of social media posts explaining how the COVID-19 vaccine works on the virus by a child psychiatrist at the University of Saskatchewan has garnered more than 270,000 likes and millions of engagements since Thursday, including famous actors.

Known for taking complex information and explaining it to children and teenagers, Dr. Madhav Sarda thought he would do his best to explain how the COVID-19 infection spreads and how the vaccine helps eliminate the virus. In a string of posts he thought would only be shared by friends and colleagues.

“I think people deserve to know what’s happening when they take the vaccine,” Dr. Sarda told CTV News Saskatoon.

Seventy-two hours after sharing his explanation using the science behind the vaccine under the profile @WheatNOil, Dr. Sarda said his phone blew up with notifications, almost rendering his phone unusable, he said.

“Most of the time I make Connor McDavid jokes and post hockey stats. (The vaccine thread) started to get picked up by some really big names and by Thursday night it was well over 10,000 and by Friday it exploded even more.”

The first post has collected more than 271,000 likes and four million engagements. Dr. Sarda said it’s also been translated into a few different languages.

Of the millions of engagement, Dr. Sarda said he was floored when Star Trek actor George Takei retweeted his post.

Ultimately, Dr. Sarda said his goal was to educate the public and provide truth to a whirlwind of misinformation circulating on social media.

“I hope people get excited about science and get excited about the vaccine and try and find information about it, because it’s really cool and once you try and understand what it’s trying to do and what the virus is and what the vaccine does, I think it’s a lot easier to get this vaccine.”

- With files from CTV's Chad Leroux