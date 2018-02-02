Stanley trial enters day four of evidence
Gerald Stanley, front centre, listens to an expert witness explaining evidence shown on a television in his trial in this courtroom sketch in Battleford, Sask., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cloudesley Rook-Hobbs
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 5:00AM CST
Jury members at Battleford’s Court of Queen’s Bench can expect to hear testimony from more Crown witnesses Friday, the fourth day of evidence at Gerald Stanley’s second-degree murder trial.
Stanley is accused of fatally shooting Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, on his Biggar-area farm in August 2016.
Three people who were with Boushie in an SUV that drove onto Stanley’s farm prior to the shooting have so far testified, as has Stanley’s son, three RCMP officers and a forsensic firearms expert.
Stanley has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge.
Three weeks are set aside for the trial.
Angelina Irinici is in court covering the trial.
