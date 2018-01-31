

CTV Saskatoon





Gerald Stanley’s son is expected to take the stand Wednesday at his father’s second-degree murder trial.

Evidence in the case began being presented for the jury Tuesday, with Crown prosecutor Bill Burge opening his case by promising testimony from Sheldon Stanley, the son of the Biggar-area farmer charged in the August 2016 death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie.

Burge told court Tuesday he expects Sheldon to share details about three gunshots he heard and about seeing Boushie’s body and his father holding a gun.

Other civilian witnesses are also expected to testify.

Three weeks are set aside for the trial.

Gerald Stanley has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge.

--- CTV's Angelina Irinici and Melanie Nagy are in Battleford covering the trial: