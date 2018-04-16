

Gerald Stanley, the Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in the shooting death of Colten Boushie, has been fined $3,000, plus a $900 surcharge, after pleading guilty to improperly storing six non-restricted guns.

The charge was one of two the 56-year-old was facing when he appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday. The other charge, improperly storing one restricted gun, was withdrawn by the Crown, due to insufficient evidence.

The fine was accepted by a judge after a joint submission by the Crown and the defence. The sentence also includes a gun forfeiture order and an order prohibiting Stanley from possessing guns or ammunition for 10 years.

RCMP found the guns during a search of Stanley’s home after Boushie was killed on Stanley’s Biggar-area property in August 2016.

The six non-restricted guns were a J Stevens Arms Company Model 520 rifle, .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle, .22-calibre bolt action rifle, a Winchester Model 1200 shotgun, a Lakefield Mark II .22-calibre rifle and a Winchester Model 1894 rifle, according to court documents. The restricted gun was a Ruger Blackhawk .45 handgun.

The list did not include the Russian-made Tokarev handgun that was used in the shooting of Boushie.

Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot in the head with a handgun while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's property.

It’s not disputed Stanley caused the death, according to the judge who oversaw the trial. The verdict came down to whether or not the jury found Stanley caused the death unlawfully.

The jury found Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in Boushie’s death on Feb. 9.

Stanley’s lawyer, Scott Spencer, described the shooting as a “freak accident.” He said the shot from Stanley’s gun was a hang fire — a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

The 30-day deadline to appeal the jury’s verdict passed last month, a few days after the head of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice, Assistant Deputy Attorney General Anthony Gerein, stated no legal basis to appeal existed.

