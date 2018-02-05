

CTV Saskatoon





Gerald Stanley’s defence lawyer is expected to deliver his opening arguments at the Saskatchewan farmer’s second-degree murder trial today.

Scott Spencer told Battleford’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday, after calling his first witness to the stand, he’ll give his opening statements after the weekend. The move to call a witness before delivering opening remarks is not typical.

Stanley, who’s pleaded not guilty, is charged in the death of 22-year-old Red Pheasant First Nation man Colten Boushie.

Boushie was shot once while inside an SUV on Stanley’s farm on Aug. 9, 2016, according to Crown prosecutor Bill Burge, who wrapped the Crown’s case Friday.

The fatal shot entered behind Boushie’s left ear and exited through the side of his neck.

Stanley’s son, three people who were with Boushie in the SUV that drove onto Stanley’s farm prior to the shooting, three RCMP officers and two gun experts have so far testified.

Spencer said he plans to call more witnesses after delivering his opening arguments Monday.

Two more weeks are set aside for the trial.

Angelina Irinici is in court covering the proceedings.