Colten Boushie’s fatal shooting was an accident, says the lawyer defending the Saskatchewan farmer accused in the death.

“Unfortunately, this case comes down to a freak accident that occurred in the course of an unimaginably scary situation, one after another,” Scott Spencer told Battleford’s Court of Queen’s Bench Monday morning.

The defence lawyer for Gerald Stanley was delivering his opening statements on the first day of the second-degree murder trial’s second week.

The death was not solely a case of self-defence, Spencer said. A rifle was between Boushie’s legs in the SUV at the time of the shooting, but Stanley did not see the gun, according to Spencer. The fatal shot was the result of the gun accidentally going off and hang firing — a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

“Hang fires happen, and that’s what happened here,” Spencer argued.

Court heard last week one of five people with Boushie in an SUV that drove onto Stanley’s Biggar-area farm on Aug. 9, 2016, jumped onto an all-terrain vehicle on the property shortly after the SUV entered the yard. Two of the occupants testified the group was only on the property to seek help for a flat tire, but Spencer argued Monday the group was on the farm to steal.

“This created a high-intensity, fear-filled situation. That’s what Gerry faced. That’s what he had to deal with,” Spencer said.

Stanley’s son, Sheldon, told court last week he and his father ran toward the SUV after hearing someone start the all-terrain vehicle. Sheldon, who was carrying a tool belt, used a hammer to smash the vehicle’s windshield when it was trying to drive away. Stanley kicked the taillight, according to his son.

Spencer compared the incident to a home invasion, equating the SUV to a weapon.

He said Stanley thought his wife was underneath the SUV and that the vehicle intentionally hit another vehicle on the property. The farmer fired warning shots, according to his lawyer. The gun accidentally went off when Stanley tried to stop the SUV by grabbing the key, Spencer argued.

“The tragedy is the gun just went off,” Spencer said.

Crown witness Belinda Jackson, who testified last week, said she and another woman were in the SUV’s back seat when Boushie was shot. She told court she heard a man say, “Go get a gun,” prior to the shooting. She also said she saw a younger man go inside the house while an older man, who she later identified as Stanley, walked into a garage and grabbed a handgun before shots were fired.

“He came around the car to the passenger side and he shot Colten in the head,” Jackson testified.

The younger man came outside of the house holding a long gun, according to Jackson.

Sheldon told court he ran into his family’s home to grab truck keys.

He said he heard one gunshot just before entering the home, one while inside the house and a third after exiting the home. He saw the SUV’s driver-side door open and his father walking beside the vehicle before he heard the third shot, he said, and he saw his dad standing close to the SUV, holding a handgun and a clip, after the shot.

His dad appeared as if he’d be sick, Sheldon said.

“I don’t know what happened. It just went off. I just wanted to scare them,” Stanley said, according to his son.

Boushie was shot once. The fatal shot entered behind Boushie’s left ear and exited through the side of his neck.

Stanley will take the stand in his own defence, according to Spencer.

--- Written by Kevin Menz, based on reporting from Angelina Irinici