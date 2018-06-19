

CTV Saskatoon





The Stanley Cup will make the trip to Humboldt on Aug. 24 as part of an NHL event honouring the victims of the horrific bus crash.

At a press conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the league announced multiple players will be travelling to the city for an on-ice event with the Broncos team preparing for the next Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

When the playoffs started, Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson vowed he would bring the cup to Humboldt. Stephenson grew up in Saskatoon and said he knew some of the players on the bus in a post-game interview following the team’s win.

St. Louis Blues centre Brayden Schenn, who is also from Saskatoon, will also be coming back to his home province for the August event.

NHL representatives focused on the importance of the hockey community coming together to support the Broncos.

Nine of the surviving team members travelled to the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, many of them reunited for the first time since the crash. Some will also attend the NHL entry draft in Dallas on Friday.