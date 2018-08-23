Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson is bringing the Stanley Cup to Humboldt on Friday.

It’s part of Hockey Day in Humboldt, an event brought to the community by the NHL and NHLPA.

Stephenson promised after the Capitals championship win that he would bring the Cup to Humboldt, saying he knew some of the players on the team’s bus when it crashed on April 6.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured in the crash.

The Cup will be at Humboldt’s Elgar Petersen Arena from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Along with Stephenson, there will 15 current former NHL players at the day’s events, including Brayden Schenn, Scott Hartnell, Adam Graves and Wade Redden.

The NHL will also be bringing a Hockey Hall of Fame display. The team will have Humboldt Strong merchandise for sale.

Broncos training camp will begin on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will run until Sunday.

The schedule for training at Elgar Petersen Arena is below:

Friday – August 24th

3:00 Player Check-in any time after 3:00

5:00 – 6:00 Practice - Team Gold

6:15 – 7:15 Practice - Team Red

7:30 – 8:30 Practice - Team Grey

8:45 – 9:45 Practice – Team White

Saturday – August 25th

9:00 – 10:15 Scrimmage #1 Team Gold vs. Team Red

10:30 – 11:45 Scrimmage #2 Team Grey vs. Team White

3:00 – 4:15 Goalie Session

4:30 – 5:45 Scrimmage #3 Team Gold vs. Team Grey

6:00 – 7:15 Scrimmage #4 Team White vs. Team Red

Sunday – August 26th

9:00 – 10:15 Scrimmage #5 Team Gold vs. Team White

10:30 – 11:30 Individual Meetings

11:30 – 12:45 Scrimmage #6 Team Red vs. Team Grey

1:00 – 2:00 Individual Meetings

5:00 – 7:30 Green and Gold Game (Top 40)