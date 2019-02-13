

CTV Saskatoon





A 27-year-old man taken into custody following a tense standoff with police is now facing additional charges.

Police were called to a condo at the Second Avenue Lofts on 23rd Street East around midnight Tuesday.

Police say the suspect got into an argument with two other men before threatening them with a gun and backing them into an elevator.

Eight hours later the suspect was taken into custody and is facing two charges of unlawful confinement and eight gun-related charges.