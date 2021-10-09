Stabbing suspect flees from Saskatoon police, victim left with serious injuries

SASKATOON -

The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for a man believed to have stabbed someone on Friday night.

According to a news release, an officer came across two men fighting in the south alley of Idylwyld Drive North and 32nd Street West at about 7 p.m.

A man wearing a red shirt and a ball cap ran northbound in the alley as the officer pulled up.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was left with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, said police, but is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.