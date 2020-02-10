SASKATOON -- A 41-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood Sunday evening.

The man was assaulted in the 300 block of Avenue R south just after 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene, and blocked off the area to vehicles and pedestrians while they investigated. There are still traffic restrictions in place on Avenue R between 19th and 20th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.