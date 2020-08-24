Advertisement
Stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries: Saskatoon police
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 8:40AM CST
SASKATOON -- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged stabbing.
Police were called to St. Paul's Hospital on Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m. after a report of a man who needed treatment for a stab wound, according to a news release.
The 32-year-old man remains in critical condition, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in the release.
The SPS serious assault unit is investigating the incident.