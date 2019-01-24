

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have seized guns and ammunition from a home in the 100 block of Avenue V South following a stabbing investigation.

Officers were called there around 7 a.m. Wednesday where a man had been seriously hurt in a fight with another man, police say. He was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Later in the day, members of the Guns and Gangs Unit secured a search warrant for the property and found a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a .30-30 rifle and more than 150 rounds of ammunition for both guns.

Two residents of the home, a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, are now facing more than 20 firearms charges and one charge of breach of undertaking.

The stabbing is still under investigation; police believe the victim and suspect know each other.