There’s been a twist in a report of a stabbing in Saskatoon Thursday night.

After originally charging a 30-year-old woman in the assault, the victim is now facing charges as well.

It happened at Avenue M and 27th Street just before 9:00pm Thursday. Officers found a 34-year-old cab driver suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a woman nearby and charged her with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

However, after reviewing video from inside the cab, police have now charged the driver with an initial assault on the woman. He too is facing assault charges.

The woman will appear in court Friday. The cab driver is still in hospital and as a result was released on an Appearance Notice with court on a later date.