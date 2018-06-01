

CTV Saskatoon





A rash of purse robberies near Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital has prompted the facility to up its security measures.

“We have locks on a number of lockers. We cleared some of the brush. We’ve changed the lighting. But we’re going to do more,” Jean Morrison, St. Paul’s CEO and president, said Friday.

“We’re looking at a plan to take that rotunda — that big glass thing out front — out to have better lines of sight and so there is not a place where people hang out that it’s kind of hard to see what’s going on.”

The Saskatoon Police Service issued a news release Friday afternoon, stating an arrest warrant was out for a 27-year-old woman wanted in connection with at least eight purse robberies. Many of the robberies occurred near St. Paul’s Hospital.

In some of the cases, the suspect surprised the victims, who were walking near the hospital, before she stole their purse and fled from the scene, according to police.

She’s wanted on charges including robbery, attempted robbery and defrauding robbery victims.

Morrison did not provide a date for when all of the hospital’s new security measures will be in place, only stating the facility was making constant changes.