

Nicole Di Donato, CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service has seen an increase in the diversity of its staff, according to its annual diversity report released earlier this month.

Of the 572 employees working both in the office and on the front lines, 56 per cent are from minority groups - a 23 per cent increase from 2002.

Of the 475 officers employed by the service last year, 113 are women, 57 are Indigenous, 29 are persons with disabilities, and 23 are visible minorities.

These numbers are up slightly from the previous year.

In the report, SPS said that it plans to continue to increase its diversity in the workplace