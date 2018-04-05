Spring runoff projections increase flood risk in northern Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 11:02AM CST
REGINA -- Recent snowfall in Saskatchewan has flood watchers concerned about the potential for high water in the northern part of the province this spring.
The Water Security Agency says areas around Scott, Hudson Bay and north of Prince Albert up to Waskesiu Lake are likely to experience well above normal runoff.
Spokesman Patrick Boyle says cold temperatures and continued snowfall have pushed the spring melt back and that means there's an increased risk of a quicker thaw and rain.
That would mean a lot more water on the land all at once.
Areas in the southern part of the province are likely to experience below to well below normal spring runoff, except for a pocket near Eastend to Val Marie in the southwest.
The agency had forecasted near normal to above normal runoff in most of the province in March.
