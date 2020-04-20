SASKATOON -- Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-teens for the bulk of the week.

Northern sections of Saskatchewan could see some banding snow overnight, as a low pressure system clears, ushering in warmer air behind it.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -7 C

Evening: 7 C

Tuesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 1 C

Afternoon High: 17 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 3 C

Afternoon High: 15 C