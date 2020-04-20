Spring has sprung! This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 7:07AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-teens for the bulk of the week.
Northern sections of Saskatchewan could see some banding snow overnight, as a low pressure system clears, ushering in warmer air behind it.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -7 C
Evening: 7 C
Tuesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 1 C
Afternoon High: 17 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 3 C
Afternoon High: 15 C