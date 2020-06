SASKATOON -- Scattered showers slide through Eastern regions of the province Friday, with below-average temperatures in town.

The weekend will see a transition to much warmer temperatures as we kick off summer.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today: Cloudy

High: 15 C

Tonight: 14 C

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 6 C

Afternoon High: 14 C

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4 C

Afternoon High: 17 C