SASKATOON -- Earth Day marked the birth of the first bison born on ancestral land at Wanuskewin since before the signing of Treaty Six in 1876.

“Every Earth Day, we honour our connection to the land and the many gifts of Mother Earth," Wanuskewin CEO Darlene Brander said in a news release.

"This year, we are blessed by the arrival of the first baby bison. In times of great uncertainty as we have experienced with COVID-19, we are reminded that nature continues to move forward and offers us all this gift of life.”

The female bison is the first born of the herd that Wanuskewin welcomed from the United States in December 2019, with genetic links to the famous Yellowstone herd.

More calves are expected this spring.