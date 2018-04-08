The sports world is rallying behind the Humboldt Broncos after the team’s bus was involved in a horrific crash on Friday.

The crash, which happened on Highway 35 near Tisdale, killed 15 people and injured 14 others. The team was travelling to Nipawin to take on the Nipawin Hawks in the SJHL playoffs when their bus was hit by a tractor trailer.

The Humboldt Broncos were on the minds of the Moose Jaw Warriors and Swift Current Broncos as they took to the ice at Mosaic Place on Saturday night. Players shared a moment of silence before the game at centre ice and wore decals on their helmets with the Humboldt Broncos logo.

We Are One, We Are Family #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/AqccqcYRQt — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) April 8, 2018

Saskatchewan Rush fans chanted “Let’s go Humboldt” during the team’s matchup against the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday night.

NHL teams across Canada and the United States held moments of silence prior to their games.

Players for the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks wore jerseys with the word “Broncos” on the back in place of their names.

Prior to tonight’s game, we stood in solidarity, side by side with the @NHLBlackhawks and on-ice officials for a moment of silence. #PrayersForHumbolt pic.twitter.com/yhulH9mZmu — #PrayersForHumboldt (@NHLJets) April 8, 2018

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs both donated to a GoFundMe page set up to help the victims of the crash.

The @MapleLeafs and @CanadiensMTL will be making a donation to support the players and families affected by the tragedy in Saskatchewan.



To make a donation visit - https://t.co/d0P5zGJ535#PrayForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/AYhJeriYDt — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2018

The Calgary Flames donated all the proceeds from Saturday night’s 50/50 draw to the Humboldt Broncos.

#VGKvsCGY Game Note: The #Flames will donating the proceeds from tonight's 50/50 draw to those affected by the @HumboldtBroncos tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Q6VBVKo9xh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 7, 2018

The Vancouver Canucks donated $29,000 to the Broncos, supporting the 29 families impacted by the crash.

Our hearts go out to everyone in Humboldt on this incredibly sad day. The @Canucks & @CanucksforKids join the hockey community by donating $29,000 to support the 29 families impacted by this tragedy. Please donate if you can. #HumboldtStrong https://t.co/xoPSfbEOzn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2018

The Edmonton Oilers, who hosted the Canucks on Saturday night, also donated the proceeds from their 50/50 to the Broncos team.

Players across the NHL wore Humboldt Broncos decals on their helmets to honour the victims of the crash.