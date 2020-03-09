SASKATOON -- The 69th annual Sports and Leisure Show, hosted by the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation, had another successful weekend in Saskatoon.

“We’ve been seeing smiling faces everywhere we go. Attendance is very strong, vendors are very happy,” Saskatoon Wildlife Federation executive director Todd Holmquist said.

The event featured boats and trailers, to a massive motorcycle. There were a few new additions to this year’s event, one of which was water dogs.

“We brought them in from Alberta this year and they’ve been a huge attraction for the families and that’s kind of the angle we’ve been going at this year, it’s a very family friendly event.” Holmquist said.

Holmquist says planning for the big 70th anniversary of the show has already begun.