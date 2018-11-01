

CTV Saskatoon





More than twice as many Saskatchewan residents now support a carbon tax after the federal Liberals announced rebates as part of the plan, according to an Angus Reid survey.

Support for national carbon pricing had eroded to 45 per cent in July of this year from 56 per cent in April 2015. While the issue remains profoundly divisive, 54 per cent of Canadians are now inclined to back the Trudeau government’s plan, the firm said Thursday in a news release.

Saskatchewan saw the largest increase in support in the country - to 29 per cent from 11 per cent. In other words, support jumped 164 per cent.

Still, Saskatchewan remains the province least enthusiastic about the idea, the release noted.

Alberta is the only province where support did not increase, with a drop of one percentage point.

The issue divides Canadians along political and generational lines, Angus Reid says.

Those between the ages of 18 and 34 are more enthusiastic about the federal carbon pricing plan, with seven in 10 voicing support. Older people are divided evenly, with 48 per cent opposing and 52 per cent supporting.

Four-in-five past Conservative Party of Canada voters oppose the plan (80 per cent), while seven-in-ten past Liberals (71 per cent) and past New Democrats (69 per cent) support it.