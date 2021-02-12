SASKATOON -- Speeding and distracted driving numbers were down in 2020.

Nearly 7,100 speeding tickets were issued last year compared to 13,000 in 2019, according to a new Saskatoon Police Service report.

Photo radar tickets were below the five-year average.

Distracted driving tickets were also down by 40 per cent from 2019 to 2020.

Due the decreased need for enforcement, traffic unit personnel were deployed to patrol units, according to the report.

The report also outlines some areas that bucked the downward trend.

Tickets for racing, causing loud or unnecessary noise and stunting all went up in 2020.