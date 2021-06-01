Advertisement
Special weather statements issued across most of the province: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 6:15AM CST
SASKATOON -- Big-time heat is building from the west and pushing into the prairies over the next few days, with mid-plus thirty heat expected.
Be ready to shift your plans, and monitor for heat-related issues.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Mostly Cloudy
High: 27
Evening: 26
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 31
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 35