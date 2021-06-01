SASKATOON -- Big-time heat is building from the west and pushing into the prairies over the next few days, with mid-plus thirty heat expected.

Be ready to shift your plans, and monitor for heat-related issues.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Mostly Cloudy

High: 27

Evening: 26

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 31

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 35