Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for northern Saskatchewan.

The air quality is issued for Candle Lake, Narrow Hills Provincial Park, La Ronge, Monteal Lake and Prince Albert National Park.

The fire southwest of Waskesiu Lake is bringing reduced visibility and poor air quality to portions of the La Ronge region.

Environment Canada says people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath.