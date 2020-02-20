SASKATOON -- Three people are facing charges after a Prince Albert RCMP search turned up a sawed-off shotgun, a spear gun, a replica handgun, ammunition and what police say they suspect is hydromorphone.

The search warrant was executed on Feb. 12 at a home on Agency Road.

One man and two women from the Sturgeon Late First Nation are facingsix firearm related charges including, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a firearm with tampered serial number.