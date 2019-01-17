A shared workspace for entrepreneurs to turn their concepts into realities is opening in Riversdale.

“It’s a space where someone can come into it with an idea and not be held back by lack of tools, by lack of finance or by lack of education and just be challenged in their own space by their creativity," said Devon Plett, owner of Makerspace Saskatoon.

"People can come take a class, get a membership and then use the pieces of tools we have."

Makerspace provides workspace and equipment for about $50 a month. People who just want to use a piece of equipment are charged a daily rate after taking a safety course about the tool.

A silk screen printer, decal cutter, wood lathe and jigsaw are a few of the pieces of equipment people can use in the Riversdale space.

About 20 Saskatoon businesses move in

The owners of Ardor Home Accessories have moved into Makerspace to create their concrete designs.

"We use this studio space to actually do all of our production out of. We used to use our garage, which was great, but that meant that I was in it by myself all day, working and there was no community,” co-owner Shanelle Plett said.

The best part of being at Makerspace is getting to work alongside other entrepreneurs, she said.

"Having other people making things, it inspires you to make more things. There's a lot of people that will just teach each other. You kind of just share knowledge.”

Soon, collaborations at Makerspace will happen over a cup of joe, as Road Coffee is also moving in.

"We'll be roasting all of our coffee, packaging it, labelling it and then sending it out to restaurants, cafes and retail locations. We were excited at being a part of the space and the culture," owner Alisha Esmail said.

Makerspace is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday.