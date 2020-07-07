SASKATOON -- The Water Security Agency advises caution on the South Saskatchewan River as water levels are “historically high.”

Ron Podbielski with the agency says the high levels of moisture in Alberta caused the high levels in Saskatchewan.

That means the South Saskatchewan River remains high although flows from Lake Diefenbaker and Gardiner Dam are expected to stabilize this week.

On Sunday, Saskatoon firefighters rescued four people from the river near the Gordie Howe Bridge and the Queen Elizabeth Power Station, none of whom were wearing personal flotation devices or lifejackets when rescued, the fire department says.

Later the same day, a man fell off his Jet Ski and was able to get onto a sandbar where he waited for help until crews arrived.