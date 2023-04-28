Sons of Anarchy star shouts out Saskatoon Blades' stunning playoff run

A high-profile star with deep Saskatoon roots is cheering on the Blades from afar.

Actor Kim Coates tweeted his admiration for the city's junior hockey team after they managed to dig out of a three-game playoff series deficit.

The Blades pulled off a stunning win on Tuesday, which clenched a best-of-seven series against the Red Deer Rebels.

"Look at my @BladesHockey taking down Red Deer 4 straight to reach the WHL Eastern Final against the big bad PEG," Coates wrote, referencing the team's forthcoming matchup against the Winnipeg Ice.

Coates said he'd "hop on a plane" to see the team play, but he's currently filming in the U.S. Southwest.

However, in the tweet, he said he'll be tuning in to follow the action on the radio.

Coates was born in Saskatoon where he fell in love with acting at the University of Saskatchewan.

He is most well-known for his portrayal of "Tig" in Sons of Anarchy and frequently comes back to Saskatchewan for visits, and to support local charities and initaives.

The Blades are set to take on the Ice Friday night in Saskatoon in the first game of a high-stakes playoff series.

Before besting the Rebels, the team managed to get the upper hand in game seven of a gruelling playoff series against the Regina Pats — a team led in scoring by Connor Bedard.

Bedard is expected to by the first-overall pick in this year's NHL draft.