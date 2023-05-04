'Something must be wrong with the machine': Saskatoon woman wins $100K in lotto draw

A Saskatoon woman said she was overwhelmed to learn she had won $100,000 in a Lotto Max - Extra draw in April.

“At first I thought something must be wrong with the machine,” Bernadette Sylvestri said in a Sask. Lotteries news release. “When I gave the ticket to the store clerk to check I couldn’t believe it.”

She said it was difficult for her to accept the news.

“I kept saying, ‘What? No.’” she said in the release. “It was overwhelming and I couldn’t wait to leave the store and get home.”

Sylvestri said since learning about the win, she has thought about how to use the money.

“I was planning a move,” she said. “This will definitely help with it.”

Sylvestri bought the ticket at the Circle K Convenience store at 431 Kenderdine Road, the release said.