SASKATOON -- Emergency crews are busy battling an industrial fire just north of Saskatoon, at Shercom Industries.

Those on scene report a smell of burning rubber in the air. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire at the tire recycling plant.

“We’re looking into what could have caused this to happen,” said Shercom CEO Marlin Stangeland. “Grinding of tires does cause heat, obviously, but something had to have gone wrong. We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The fire is in a separate bunker away from the main building, something Stangeland is thankful for.

“They’ve got it under control; the fire department was here early and did an excellent job.”

There are not believed to be any injuries as a result of the fire.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.