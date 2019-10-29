SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is proposing regulations to support continued development of riverbank areas while maintaining the integrity of the riverbank.

The City has identified two zones on the east bank, with existing ground conditions that may experience slope instability, to be regulated.

Historical studies, recent geological assessments and a review of slope management practices from across Canada have been used to develop the proposed regulations, Kara Fagnou, director of building standards, said in a news release. The regulations are intended to provide consistency and a clear process to support development in the two zones.

The proposed regulations are outlined in an administration report to the Municipal Planning Commission which meets Tuesday.

The regulations provide a clear process for the development of new structures, changes to existing structures and site work. Examples of development are minor projects such as decks and garages, and major projects including houses, retaining walls, and swimming pools, according to the release.

Owners will be required to hire a geotechnical engineer to prepare a report to support their building and development permit application. Geotechnical reports are already required for subdividing and rezoning property on the east riverbank and the proposed regulations will help to make requirements consistent throughout the area.

Owners will need to review the recommendations with their geotechnical expert, including costs of development, to understand the effects of developing their property both for themselves and for the surrounding area.

Following the Municipal Planning Commission meeting the regulations are expected to proceed to the Public Hearing meeting of City Council on Nov. 18.