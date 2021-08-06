SASKATOON -- Potentially tainted frozen mango products may have made their way to Saskatchewan.

That's according to a news release from the provincial government.

The products pose a potential risk of spreading Hepatitis A.

"While there are currently no known cases of Hepatitis A in the province linked to frozen mangoes, there have been two cases reported in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia," the news release said.

Another case of probable Hepatitis A has been linked to a frozen mango product sold in Manitoba.

The following products have been recalled in connection to the outbreak

President's Choice Mango Chunks (frozen) 600 g

UPC: 0 60383 99387

Best before dates: Nov. 6 and 10

Nature's Touch Mangoes (frozen) 2 kg

UPC: 8 73668 00180 7

Best before date: Nov. 9

Irresistibles Mango chunks (frozen)600 g

UPC: 0 59749 87600 1

Best before date: Nov. 10

Compliments Mango Mania (frozen) 600 g

UPC: 0 55742 50430 9

Best before dates: Nov. 10, Dec, 18

According to the news release, at least one of the products, President's Choice Mango Chunks, was sold in Saskatchewan.

The federal government declared an outbreak in relation to the products on July 31.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the province said.

The potentially contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'VE EATEN THE MANGOES

Those who consumed any the products within the past 14 days is advised to contact their local Public Health office.

Anyone showing symptoms of Hepatitis A infection is advised to contact their doctor or call 811.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include: