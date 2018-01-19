Some Aspen Ridge residents could be without water for weeks after hydrocarbons found in hydrants
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 5:52PM CST
It could be weeks before people living in 10 homes in Saskatoon's Aspen Ridge neighbourhood are able to consume their tap water or bathe in it.
The Water Security Agency issued a “Do Not Use” order on Jan. 10 after hydrocarbons were seen in fire hydrants. Preliminary tests have found the pipes and water are clear, but the agency is still telling people not to use their water. The city doesn't know how the oil got into the hydrants. Four out of six hydrants are contaminated and five still need to be inspected.
“(The city is) working with the WSA to develop the remediation plan, so if it’s just a replacement of the fire hydrants, those are the things that we have to determine before they will lift the ‘Do Not Use’ order,” Angela Gardiner, the city’s transportation and utilities acting general manager, told CTV News Friday.
Gardiner said the city is looking into bringing portable showers into the neighbourhood next week. Now, residents are being provided with bottled water and can shower at leisure centres.
The notice impacts 19 homes in Aspen Ridge, 10 of which are occupied. The city will continue to take water samples from the affected homes each week while it continues its investigation.
