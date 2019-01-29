

CTV Saskatoon





Repairs are underway at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital after a waterline break was discovered Friday in the main floor washroom.

Water seeped into a portion of the main floor and ground floor below, Saskatchewan Health Authority spokeswoman Amanda Purcell said in an email to CTV Saskatoon.

“The leak was stopped and any excess water was immediately removed following the event. The contractor is now evaluating the damage, reviewing the cause of the waterline break, and determining any needed repairs.”

The leak did not affect construction in other areas of the hospital or the overall construction completion schedule, she said.