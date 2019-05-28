Saskatchewan's first free standing hospice is a step closer to reality.

A sod turning ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the site in the Buena Vista neighbourhood marking the start of construction for the hospice.

The hospice will be located at the Glengarda Building on Hilliard Street. The building, when fully renovated, will have 15 beds.

The project is being funded as part of St. Paul's Hospital foundation's $20 million campaign for hospice and end of life care.

That campaign has raised just over $15 million so far.

St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation Board Chair Neil Weber tells CTV News that he’s confident the campaign goal will be met and they hope to have the hospice open later this year.

“It’s going to be a fantastic facility, a much needed facility, the people of this province need this facility and we are very confident that were going to push this through to fruition and have this facility in operation.”

The fundraising campaign also aims to improve palliative care at St. Paul’s Hospital.