Saskatoon Police say threats made to a high school on social media on Monday are not related to any schools in Saskatoon.

Police say they received numerous complaints Monday evening about a social media post that made reference to a school shooting, and many in Saskatoon were concerned that it referenced a school in the city.

After an investigation and consulting with American authorities, Saskatoon Police confirm that the threats are related to an incident in Glynn County Georgia.

The Saskatoon Police Service believes there is no threat to any school in Saskatoon.