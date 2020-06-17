SASKATOON -- Expectations of another 5-10mm of rainfall dot the forecast. Winds could be a factor with gusts of 20-40 km/h likely throughout the day.

Cooler conditions continue through the end of the week as we wait for summer to start on Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Rain

High: 14

Evening: 11

Thursday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13

Friday – Cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18