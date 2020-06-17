Advertisement
Soaking showers sit on top of Saskatoon today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 7:01AM CST
SASKATOON -- Expectations of another 5-10mm of rainfall dot the forecast. Winds could be a factor with gusts of 20-40 km/h likely throughout the day.
Cooler conditions continue through the end of the week as we wait for summer to start on Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Rain
High: 14
Evening: 11
Thursday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 13
Friday – Cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 18