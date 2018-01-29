Snowmobile crash kills Lac La Ronge Indian Band man
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 12:52PM CST
A man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band is dead after a snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan.
The 22-year-old driver of the sled was pronounced dead at the scene, at Sanderson Point near La Ronge, Sask., early Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
A passenger on the snowmobile, a 24-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, police said in a news release.
Few other details were provided, but RCMP said both men wore protective equipment at the time of the crash.
Officers are still investigating.
