

CTV Saskatoon





A man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band is dead after a snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan.

The 22-year-old driver of the sled was pronounced dead at the scene, at Sanderson Point near La Ronge, Sask., early Saturday morning, according to RCMP.

A passenger on the snowmobile, a 24-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, police said in a news release.

Few other details were provided, but RCMP said both men wore protective equipment at the time of the crash.

Officers are still investigating.