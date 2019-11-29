City crews were kept busy Friday morning clearing snow and sanding after a six-centimetre dump of snow overnight.

Streets, bridges, overpasses and other high-traffic areas may be icy and snow-packed, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

According to police, there were 11 crashes since 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. None resulted in injuries.

"We want people to obviously change their driving habits any time the conditions of the road change, and this would be one of them," Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

"You also want to take into account visibility, because if it is snowing and blowing we’ve had situations even within the city where visibility can be reduced."

Saskatoon Police are offering some advice for drivers when the roads become unsafe.

"We have icy conditions in places, we have the need to adjust your speeds. You also need to allow more room between you and the person in front of you."

In its news release, the city said 24 graders, 10 sanders and six plows are clearing snow and applying salt and sand Friday morning.